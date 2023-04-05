Millwall take on fellow promotion contenders Luton Town in the Championship at The Den on Good Friday.

The Lions responded to their shock home defeat to Huddersfield Town prior to the international break with a creditable 0-0 draw against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns on Saturday.

Gary Rowett's side were arguably unlucky not to come away from the Midlands with all three points after both Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming forced Josh Griffiths into making two excellent saves, but the draw moved them up to fifth in the table, four points clear of seventh-placed Norwich City.

The Hatters made it seven games unbeaten with a 2-0 win over their local rivals Watford at Kenilworth Road, with goals from Gabriel Osho and Allan Campbell securing a victory for Rob Edwards against his former club.

Edwards' men remain within six points of second-placed Sheffield United, but they moved level on points with third-placed Middlesbrough after Boro were beaten at Huddersfield.

Millwall v Luton score prediction

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton is predicting a tight encounter, but believes the visitors will edge it with a 1-0 win.

"That was a very strong point for Millwall at West Brom. It just did enough to hold one of the sides trying to take their spot in the play-offs at arm’s length for now," Prutton said on the Sky Sports website.

"And they start early on Good Friday, which is the chance to lay down a marker. But Luton are about as tough an opposition as it gets right now. The Hatters are flying and enjoyed a fantastic win against Watford last week for all kinds of reasons. This will be a close game, but you just can’t back against Rob Edwards and his side right now."

Will Luton win at Milwall?

It will be a difficult game for the Hatters at one of the toughest away grounds to visit in the division.

But Edwards' side have proven their promotion credentials in recent months and they have shown their ability to grind out wins, with 1-0 victories in four of their last seven games.

The Hatters will make the trip to London full of belief after their excellent recent form, but it is also a huge opportunity for the Lions to consolidate their top six place, particularly with Blackburn Rovers and Norwich City facing each other at Ewood Park.

A draw seems a likely outcome in this one, but it would not be a surprise to see Luton register another narrow away victory.