Highlights Wayne Rooney's appointment as Birmingham City manager has been met with scepticism due to the success of his predecessor and the team's current position in the playoffs.

Middlesbrough, despite their lower league position, are in good form and will be confident going into the match.

David Prutton has predicted a winner in this clash at the Riverside.

Wayne Rooney is preparing to take charge of his first Birmingham City game, as they head to the Riverside to face Middlesbrough tomorrow afternoon.

Considering how long the journey is, Blues are likely to be travelling up to Teesside this evening as they make their final preparations for the game.

Former England international Rooney will be desperate to make a positive start to life at the club, with his appointment being met by scepticism considering his predecessor John Eustace exceeded expectations and has left the club in the play-offs.

This gives Rooney something to build on, but there will be pressure on him to do well from the start, and the noise surrounding this managerial switch and whether it was worth it will only grow louder if results are poor.

Tomorrow's assignment is a very difficult one for Blues though, even though they are in a superior league position to Boro.

The Teesside club have won their last four league games following a poor start to the season - and will be full of confidence because of their recent form.

They come into the game following their 4-0 away win at Sunderland, which will have been a great confidence booster for them despite the fact Dan Neil's dismissal just before the interval helped them massively.

And with this win and the home advantage in mind, they are probably the favourites to come out on top in this game, with Carrick having many talented players at his disposal and a decent amount of depth.

Birmingham are also in a good position in terms of their squad following a productive summer window - and will be desperate to keep their place in the promotion mix.

However, that won't be an easy task considering quite a few sides below them are on a similar number of points.

A win could take them into third place, but it remains to be seen whether they can take all three points away from the Riverside.

David Prutton's prediction for Middlesbrough v Birmingham City

This is a difficult game to call and no one would blame anyone for sitting on the fence and predicting a draw.

Prutton believes Boro will secure a 2-1 home win though - and writing for Sky Sports - he posted: "It is Michael Carrick vs Wayne Rooney at the Riverside! It is so exciting having these types of figures of the game in the Championship. Middlesbrough are flying, too, and will be confident of making it five wins in a row.

"Rooney has a lot to prove because he is replacing a manager in John Eustace that had taken Birmingham into sixth. But can he maintain their start? I think he may start with a defeat."

Which players could make the difference during the Middlesbrough v Birmingham City game?

The managers will have a big impact on the game with their tactics, but individuals on the pitch could make all the difference.

Emmanuel Latte Lath was a marquee signing during the summer - and whether he can step up to the plate could determine the game - regardless of whether he starts or comes off the bench.

Sam Greenwood's performance could also be crucial and he shouldn't be short of confidence following his goal at the Stadium of Light.

Weekly wages: Middlesbrough's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

At the other end of the pitch, Seny Dieng performed very well on Wearside and could help Boro to keep a clean sheet on home soil.

Birmingham, meanwhile, will be hoping Jay Stansfield and Siriki Dembele are on top form, with both making promising starts to the season.

Krystian Bielik could help to control the game from the middle of the park and could be another key figure.