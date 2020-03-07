David Prutton predicts the outcome of Derby County’s clash with Blackburn Rovers

Derby County will be looking to get back to winning ways tomorrow when they host Blackburn Rovers in the Championship at Pride Park.

The Rams were eliminated from the FA Cup on Thursday by Manchester United as a brace from Odion Ighalo as well as a strike from Luke Shaw sealed a 3-0 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Whilst the likes of Wayne Rooney and Louie Sibley were able to illustrate some real signs of promise against the Red Devils, it would somewhat of a shock if Derby manager Phillip Cocu doesn’t opt to make a host of changes to his starting eleven for the club’s showdown with Blackburn.

Having been forced to watch on from the sidelines during this aforementioned fixture, Matt Clarke could be in contention to feature this weekend whilst Tom Lawrence may be available this weekend despite picking up a knock in the first-half of the Rams’ defeat to United.

Currently 13th in the Championship standings, Derby could potentially close the gap between them and the play-off places to five points depending on the outcome of results elsewhere.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fixture, David Prutton has predicted that the Rams will beat Blackburn 1-0.

The 38-year-old said: “All the talk will have been the FA Cup tie with Manchester United for Derby, but they need to focus quickly on the league matters at hand on Sunday.

“Blackburn have drawn three on the spin but are still picking up points at least and remain in the thick of the promotion battle.

“This will be a tight game, but I reckon the Rams will edge it.”

Can you get 14 out of 14 on this Derby quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 14 Who does Jeff Hendrick now play for? Burnley Blackburn Rovers Newcastle United Watford

The Verdict

Whilst Derby will be under no illusion in regards to the threat that Blackburn will pose on Sunday, they ought to fancy their chances of sealing a positive result in-front of their supporters.

Having beaten Sheffield Wednesday last weekend on their travels, the Rams may prove to be too strong for Rovers at Pride Park where they have won nine league games already this season.

Providing that the likes of Rooney, Martyn Waghorn and Chris Martin are all on top-form, Derby could potentially send out a real signal of intent to the rest of the Championship this weekend.

By beating Blackburn, the Rams may be able to use the confidence gained from this result to launch a late push for the play-offs under the guidance of Cocu.