David Prutton predicts the outcome of Coventry City’s crunch-clash with Derby County

Coventry City will be looking to pick up much-needed points in their bid to avoid relegation back into League One when they return to action this weekend.

The Sky Blues have only won once in their last nine matches in the Championship, which has seen them tumble down the second-tier standings at an alarming rate.

Mark Robins’ side are currently sat 20th in the table, and are just three points adrift of the relegation zone, which will make for concerning reading for the club’s supporters.

They were beaten by play-off chasing Middlesbrough in their last game in midweek, as George Saville fired home a late winner for Neil Warnock’s side, to mean that Coventry are winless in their last three matches.

They’re set to take on relegation-threatened Derby County this weekend, in what could prove to be a crucial six-pointer in the second-tier this term.

Wayne Rooney’s men are sat 18th in the Championship table, and are just six points clear of the bottom-three after a poor run of form themselves.

The Rams are winless in their last two matches, and were thrashed 4-0 in their most recent fixture up against in-form Cardiff City.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted that Derby will run out 2-1 winners in the game this weekend, as they look to pull further clear of the relegation zone at the earliest of opportunities.

The Verdict:

I can see Coventry City sneaking a win here.

Mark Robins is going to have his side fired up for this one, and it’s the ideal game for them as they look to end a poor run of form in the Championship.

I do fear that if they don’t pick up a win from this one, then they could be in serious danger of being relegated back into League One after a brief spell in the second-tier.

Derby have the quality to hurt the Sky Blues going forward though, and it’s important that start brightly, otherwise it could be a long afternoon for Robins’ side.