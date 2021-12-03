David Prutton predicts score outcome of QPR vs Stoke City

QPR are in excellent form and will be hoping to strengthen their promotion push with a victory at home to fellow play-off chasers Stoke City.

The R’s have picked up 14 points from their last six games, winning their last three.

It is form that has seen them rise from the play-off chasing pack and into third place.

Stoke come into this important clash with the West London club following two 1-0 defeats in their last outings.

The Potters are having to contend with several injuries to key players, with Nick Powell and Harry Souttar being two vital components who are both spending time on the sidelines.

Michael O’Neill’s side now find themselves two points from Coventry City in sixth place and will be hoping to keep pace with the top-six as the season progresses.

Issuing his score prediction in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton has gone with a 2-0 home win.

The verdict

QPR will be hoping to secure all three points and make strides towards automatic promotion positions, especially with Fulham, Bournemouth, or both, set to drop points tonight.

The R’s are proving to be an excellent Championship outfit and will be setting their sights on the top two positions but will ultimately be proud if they can maintain their place in the play-offs.

This is probably the best time for the R’s to play Stoke, with the Potters missing the important duo as mentioned before.

Stoke still have a strong squad in Powell and Souttar’s absence, but getting something out of a brilliant QPR side could prove to be too difficult.