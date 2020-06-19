David Prutton predicts result for Luton’s clash with Preston

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is back with his predictions column and has been looking ahead to this weekend’s fixtures as the Sky Bet Championship makes its long-awaited return.

The second tier is nicely poised at both ends of the table and with nine games to go for each side, we’re going to see some excitement in the next five or six weeks.

Indeed, there is plenty going on this weekend that will shake things up at both ends and one game that fits that bill comes at Kenilworth Road as Luton host Preston.

Here’s how Prutton thinks that match is going to play out:

“A new manager is in at Luton. Well, he’s actually an old one! Nathan Jones will take charge of the Hatters again, having replaced the departed Graeme Jones last month. He has a big job on his hands trying to keep them up, too.

“The suspension may have come at a good time for Preston, who had suffered three defeats on the bounce. Their squad may look a little fresher, too. That being said, I will back the new/old Jones to return with a win.”

The Verdict

Graeme Jones has left and Nathan Jones is back, it’s going to be interesting to see how he gets on in his first game in charge since his re-appointment.

Certainly, the Hatters will be right up for getting into Preston and getting a result – even if they’re playing in front of a silent Kenilworth Road.

Preston have the quality to win this, but they are the most precariously placed in the top six and it seems as though Prutton expects them to be further exposed this weekend with a home win.

Such a result, too, would be huge for Luton.