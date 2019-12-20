David Prutton predicts outcome of West Brom’s clash with Brentford

West Bromwich Albion will be aiming to extend their current unbeaten run in the Championship to 13 games tomorrow when they face Brentford at the Hawthorns.

Since opting to appoint Slaven Bilic as their manager in June, the Baggies have experienced a stunning start to life under the guidance of the Croatian.

Currently top of the second-tier standings, West Brom know that a victory in their showdown with Brentford on Saturday could result in them moving 15 points clear of third-place Preston North End.

Given that the Baggies have won their last three home games, they will undoubtedly enter this weekend’s clash brimming with confidence.

However, it is imperative that West Brom do not underestimate a Brentford side who have been flying under manager Thomas Frank in recent weeks.

Although Bilic will be without Grady Diangana and Kieran Gibbs for the fixture due to their respective injury issues, he could opt to hand starts to Darnell Furlong and Kyle Edwards who have both impressed during the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Saturday’s fixture, pundit David Prutton has predicted that West Brom will beat Brentford 2-1.

The 38-year-old said: “West Brom just don’t know how to give up.

“They went behind twice at Birmingham last week but still recovered to win thanks to the brilliance of Charlie Austin.

“This is a huge test for them because Brentford are in great form at the minute and are right in the thick of the play-off battle.

“But I think West Brom will have just too much.

“Home win.”

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Kenneth Zohore signed for West Brom from who? Leicester City Swansea City Cardiff City Aston Villa

The Verdict

Whilst Diangana’s absence this weekend is a blow for West Brom due to the fact that the winger has provided 11 direct goal contributions this season, they should have more than enough quality at their disposal to beat Brentford at the Hawthorns.

Providing that the likes of Matt Phillips, Matheus Pereira and Austin can step up the mark against the Bees, there is no reason why Bilic’s side cannot produce yet another eye-catching display at the Hawthorns.

By sealing all three points on Saturday, the Baggies could use the momentum gained from this result to push on in the Championship over the coming months.