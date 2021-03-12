David Prutton predicts outcome of Reading’s visit to Nottingham Forest on Saturday

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can pick up much-needed points at the earliest of opportunities in the battle to survive in the Championship.

The Reds were beaten by Watford in their most recent match, which means they’re still not out of danger of an almost unthinkable relegation into the third-tier of English football.

Forest are currently sat 17th in the Championship table, and are just eight points clear of the relegation zone, as they head into their final 11 matches of this year’s campaign.

It doesn’t get any easier for Chris Hughton’s side either, as they take on promotion-chasing Reading on Saturday. The Royals are sat fifth in the table, and are just six points adrift of the automatic promotion places, after a run of three consecutive wins, which have all come whilst keeping clean sheets, which will be pleasing to see for Veljko Paunovic.

Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton highlighted Nottingham Forest’s lack of goals as a potential concern heading into the final few matches of this year’s campaign, before predicting that Reading would run out narrow 1-0 winners on the day at the City Ground.

“Scoring goals has been a problem for Nottingham Forest. Under Chris Hughton they tend not to win by many or lose by many.

“The door is still ajar for Reading to make a push for second. A couple of slips from the sides above them and a win at the City Ground would get them right back into the thick of the mix.”

A win for Nottingham Forest on Saturday is likely to put an ease to any potential worry about relegation this season, whilst Reading could take a sizeable step towards cementing their position in the play-offs if they’re to pick up the three points this weekend.

Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or not?

1 of 16 Stuart Broad is a Nottingham Forest fan? True False

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Prutton’s prediction here.

Nottingham Forest have struggled for goals this season, and even though they showed much-needed improvement in the second-half of their defeat to Watford, the damage was already done.

Reading have really impressed me in recent weeks, and with key players returning from injury for this one, I think Veljko Paunovic’s side will have too much quality for the Reds at the City Ground.

The returning Yakou Meite, Ovie Ejaria and Andy Rinomhota will see the Royals have too much quality for Chris Hughton’s men.