David Prutton predicts outcome of Nottingham Forest’s home clash with Norwich City

Nottingham Forest face a difficult test as they take on Norwich City at the City Ground.

The Reds are on a mixed run of form that has seen them fail to win any of their last four games as they struggle to build momentum going into the final stages of the season.

Forest will be hoping that a victory can move them closer to a mid-table position rather than looking over their shoulder.

For Norwich City the objective is clear.

The Canaries are runaway leaders at the top of the Championship and will be hoping to extend their wonderful run of form at the City Ground.

The task for Daniel Farke is simply to keep winning and according to Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton, the Canaries could be gearing up for a 2-0 victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Prutton said: “There’s still a considerable distance between Forest and the bottom three, but they’ve not won since February 23 and are beginning to look over their shoulder at the sizeable chasing pack.

“Norwich had to improve to prevent a shock after a disappointing first half against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday and did just that, with second-half goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell.

“They picked up an eighth straight win at Hillsborough and I’ll back them to make it nine this week.”

The verdict

This is a big game for both sides.

Nottingham Forest will surely want to get a few more points on the board so that they can breathe a little bit easier, while Norwich will simply want to keep winning to get promotion tied up as soon as possible.

This won’t be an easy game for the Canaries though, and so they’ll need to be on their game.