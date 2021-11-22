David Prutton predicts outcome of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Luton

It was a solid point on the road for Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon as they faced Reading at the Select Car Leasing Stadium – but they’d have been hoping for much more.

The Reds had just 42 per cent of the possession against the Royals but had more shots however Steve Cooper’s side failed to take their chances.

However they did extend their undefeated streak to four matches since a 4-0 drubbing by Fulham at the City Ground, but three of those have been draws.

They are back at home on Tuesday night as Luton Town head up the M1 coming off the back of two losses in a row, the latest coming on Friday night against Queens Park Rangers.

The Hatters have had an extra day to recover over their next opponents but EFL presenter David Prutton does not believe that it will make a difference for Nathan Jones’ side.

That is because the ex-Forest midfielder is predicting his former side to run out 1-0 winners on the night, which would propel Cooper’s outfit closer towards the play-off places.

The Verdict

Aside from that result over Fulham which was a bit of a kicking back down to earth, Forest have been really good under Steve Cooper and have climbed out of the relegation zone, and a win against Luton would push them even further to where they want to be.

It won’t be an easy task though despite the Hatters losing three of their last four – they have dangerous players like Elijah Adebayo who can be a real nuisance to the defence.

But back on home soil Forest will be hard to beat and if the likes of Brennan Johnson are thriving then they’ll be tough to beat – I believe it’ll be 3-1 to the Tricky Trees on the night.