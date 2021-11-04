David Prutton predicts outcome of Nottingham Forest v Preston North End

Nottingham Forest fans had forgotten what it was like to not win a game of football before last Sunday – only to be brought crashing back down to earth by Fulham.

After drawing his first game in charge of the Reds, Steve Cooper guided Forest to four victories in a row until the Cottagers arrived at the City Ground in a punishing mood.

Forest were rocked 4-0 by Marco Silva’s side and since then they have contested two 1-1 draws against Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield United respectively.

They’re looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon but it will be no easy task as they welcome a Preston North End team to Trentside who after a winless run of seven matches since September – which included six draws – have now won three of their last four matches.

The anomaly came in a defeat to bitter rivals Blackpool but in recent weeks they have dispatched Coventry City, Luton Town and most impressively AFC Bournemouth on Wednesday, snapping the Cherries’ unbeaten streak in the process.

Because of that feat, former Forest midfielder David Prutton cannot separate the two sides and he believes a draw and lots of goals are in store as it will finish 2-2.

“Nottingham Forest are without a win in three now, but they’ve picked up a couple of good points in the last week with late goals to earn a draw,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions show.

“Preston were brilliant at Bournemouth in midweek. Not too many saw that win coming – especially not me!

“They will be full of confidence, and a draw at the City Ground should never be sniffed at.”

The Verdict

This is a tough one to call because PNE are riding the crest of a wave right now.

They played well enough to beat Luton but it was a special performance to down Scott Parker’s side at the Vitality Stadium and if they set up in the same manner against Forest then they could really stifle Steve Cooper’s side.

Forest play best on the counter attack with their quick wide players so it could be tough to break down a North End side who for the most part looked comfortable against Bournemouth’s attack.

I am in agreement with Prutton though and think that a draw is on the horizon, but with less goals in a 1-1 at the City Ground.