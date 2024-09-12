David Prutton believes that Luton Town's miserable run of form will continue against Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

The presenter told the Sky Sports Championship Predictions Podcast that he thinks the Lions will be able to capitalise on their home advantage and secure a victory against the Hatters, who have endured a poor start to the campaign.

They were outclassed by Burnley during their opening game of the campaign, losing 4-1 against Scott Parker's side.

Rob Edwards' side also dropped points against Portsmouth, with Thomas Kaminski's red card reducing their chances of victory at Fratton Park, before they went on to lose against Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

Although the Hatters' board are unlikely to make any rash decisions, the pressure on Edwards will continue to build if he can't get a win on the board and that pressure won't help the Hatters, who will be desperate to turn things around.

Neil Harris' Lions, meanwhile, have endured a mixed start to the campaign.

Championship standings (Millwall v Luton Town) (As of September 12th, 2024) P GD Pts 15 Millwall 4 1 4 23 Luton Town 4 -5 1

They conceded seven goals in their opening two league games, but secured a much-needed clean sheet away at Hull City before recording a superb 3-0 home victory against Sheffield Wednesday before the international break.

Having seen new signing Josh Coburn score on his debut against the Owls, Harris will be hoping the forward can continue to thrive in the final third.

And having ended the previous set of fixtures on a high note, the Lions will have plenty of confidence coming into this clash against a side that have struggled during the early stages of the campaign.

David Prutton predicts: Millwall v Luton Town

On paper, it could definitely be argued that the Hatters have the stronger team, but Prutton has predicted that more misery may be on the horizon for them.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions Podcast, he said: "For Luton, they need a turning point at some stage.

"I think performances, to a certain degree, have been there. They've just been not quite at their sharpest, energetic and clinical best, which may be a bit of a hangover from their exhilarating, but chastening period in the Premier League."

Following on from these comments, the presenter and pundit predicted a 2-1 win for the hosts at The Den, which would be another good result for Harris' side.

Luton Town must turn their form around sooner rather than later

The Hatters need to get points on the board sooner rather than later.

Their loss against the Clarets was understandable, because Parker had a very strong squad that night.

Their draw at Pompey was also understandable following Kaminski's red card and the fact they were able to get a point out of that game was a bonus.

But their defeat against QPR before the break was concerning, because they should be looking to win most of their games at Kenilworth Road.

If they can secure a win at The Den, that would be a major boost for the Hatters.