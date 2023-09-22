Highlights Ipswich Town have had an impressive start to the season, winning six out of seven games despite being newly promoted.

Blackburn Rovers find themselves in midtable, with Ben Brereton Diaz no longer at their disposal.

David Prutton has made his prediction for this game.

Ipswich Town will be looking to continue their immense start to the season tomorrow as they face Blackburn Rovers at home.

It wouldn't have been a surprise to see the Tractor Boys lose at Southampton in midweek considering the Tractor Boys were in League One last season and the Saints were in the Premier League.

But the south-coast side are still adapting to life under Russell Martin and a defensive mistake proved to be costly for them, with Omari Hutchinson capitalising by firing the ball past Gavin Bazunu on the half-hour mark.

And Martin's side failed to create enough chances during the latter stages of the game to earn themselves a point, allowing Ipswich to take a precious three points back to Portman Road ahead of this weekend.

Winning six of their opening seven league games, which is a remarkable achievement considering they have only just been promoted, they will be looking to make it seven out of eight against Rovers and they have a good opportunity to do so considering they have the home advantage.

How has Blackburn Rovers' start to the season compared to Ipswich Town?

With the Tractor Boys winning six of their seven league matches, that was always going to be a difficult act to follow and unfortunately for Blackburn, they find themselves in midtable.

Considering they have lost Ben Brereton Diaz, that isn't a shock and their start to the season hasn't been disastrous, winning three, drawing one and losing three of their seven games.

But they will be hoping to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season and may rely on teenager Adam Wharton to play a big part in getting them there.

The 19-year-old is a superb asset can could prove to be crucial to their success - but Rovers also have to be realistic because Jon Dahl Tomasson didn't have a huge budget to play with in the summer.

David Prutton's Ipswich Town v Blackburn Rovers prediction

The hosts are probably the favourites coming into this game, even though they were in the third tier last term.

Under Kieran McKenna, they look exceptional and you would expect them to capitalise on their home advantage this weekend.

Making his prediction for Sky Sports, Prutton went with a 2-1 win for the Tractor Boys.

Which players could make the difference for Ipswich Town and Blackburn Rovers?

For the hosts, Omari Hutchinson looked extremely dangerous at St Mary's and could prove to be a real menace again this weekend.

Conor Chaplin can also be a real threat at this level - but it's probably their defenders that will determine the outcome of this game. If they can defend as well this weekend as they did at St Mary's, they will probably keep another clean sheet.

Their four starting defenders on the south coast were all good and you would back them to step up to the plate again against Rovers.

For Rovers, Harry Leonard can be a threat and won't be short of confidence following his goal against Sunderland in midweek.

Andrew Moran will also be looking to prove his worth after joining on loan, Wharton is a superb youngster to have in the middle of the park and Ryan Hedges can change games.