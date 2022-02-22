David Prutton predicts outcome of Hull City’s midweek clash with Barnsley

Two teams at the wrong end of the table will face off on Tuesday night as Hull City host Barnsley in a Yorkshire derby at the MKM Stadium.

East Riding meets South as Poya Asbaghi takes his side to face Shota Arveladze’s outfit who haven’t clicked as of yet under the Georgian despite winning his very first game in charge against Swansea City at the end of January.

Since then for the Tigers it has been a bit of a struggle, with three losses on the spin to Preston North End, Derby County and Fulham.

Draws away from home against Sheffield United and Queens Park Rangers since have been more promising and they have a chance to really get back to winning ways against a team who have not won away from home in the Championship all season.

Asbaghi has only picked up one league win as manager of the Tykes since his November appointment, with that coming against Queens Park Rangers last week thanks to Domingos Quina’s strike.

They suffered late heartbreak at the weekend against Coventry City though thanks to Dominic Hyam’s 93rd-minute strike and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted yet another loss without scoring for Barnsley, with the ex-Nottingham Forest and Leeds United man going for a 2-0 success for the Tigers.

The Verdict

It’s been a slow start to life at Hull City for Arveladze, which is surprising considering they blew Swansea City away in his first match in charge.

Even though the last two results have been draws, they were both away from home and against promotion contenders, so new owner Acun Ilicali will have to be pleased with that.

As for Barnsley though, they are now nine points from safety after Reading’s weekend win and it’s tough to see a way out for them unless they go on a surprise winning run.

Hull though don’t look to be in any real danger anymore and unless they only pick up a few points between now and the end of the season then they should be a Championship club again in 2022-23.