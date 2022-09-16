David Prutton predicts outcome of Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City clash

Huddersfield Town have been all change this week, with the Terriers deciding to dispose of manager Danny Schofield already this campaign.

Last season, the club were hopeful of a promotion push against the odds. Many fancied Huddersfield to mainly make up the numbers in the Championship and probably finish around mid-table.

Instead, Carlos Corberan made them one of the best teams in the league and they ended in third.

It meant a play-off spot but the Terriers could only watch on as Nottingham Forest went up via the competition and left them in the second tier. The hope was that the club might go again this campaign but Corberan departed the side and it left Schofield in the main role with the side.

Huddersfield were prepared to give him a chance and have allowed him to sort out recruitment to his liking over the summer window too.

However, they have now sacked their boss with the club in 23rd. It’s been a slightly better story in Cardiff but only just. They are 15th and have won three of their opening games but after the summer of sort out Steve Morison has had – and the players he has signed – they might have hoped to be higher up the standings by now.

This weekend then, both clubs will be eyeing a win – and Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has had his say on the result and fancies Huddersfield to pick up all three points in a rather comfortable win. He predicts it will be 2-0 to the Terriers – and that would send the club’s fans home happy for definite.

Speaking about the game, he said: “Even though it has only been eight league games it is no real surprise to have seen Huddersfield part company with Danny Schofield this week.

“It is the nature of the game these days, and it shows how quickly things can change at a club when you consider they were 90 minutes away from the Premier League just a few months ago.

“Cardiff enjoyed a great win at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night. They really boosted their goal tally and showing resolve to hold off a Boro fightback. But a fresh start for the Terriers may well bring a much-needed win.”

The Verdict

It is a bold call to predict such a comfortable win for Huddersfield, especially when you consider their poor form this season.

They’ve won just the once so far this campaign, have conceded more than Cardiff on average per game and have no clean sheets as of yet. The signs are then, that Cardiff should add some more points to their own tally this weekend but you can see where Prutton is coming from.

When a team is struggling as much as they are, a refresh at the top often has a very good effect on the squad. Danny Schofield clearly wasn’t getting the required results or the required standard from his team and now that there has been a refresh at the top, it could get a good performance out of the side.

That could mean an instant manager sacking bounce, as is often the case – and it therefore wouldn’t be a surprise, especially in the Championship, to see Huddersfield get those three points this weekend.