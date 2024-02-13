Highlights Leeds United could move into a top two spot with a win this midweek.

Leeds had a perfect start to the year, winning six games out of six.

Leeds have looked impressive and Swansea will need to be at their best to get a result.

Leeds United could move into a top two spot in the Championship this midweek.

Daniel Farke’s side have made a perfect start to 2024 in the league, winning six games from six.

The Whites have conceded just one and scored an impressive 13, averaging more than two per game.

The gap to second place Southampton is just one point, albeit with the team having played a game more than Russell Martin’s.

But dropped points from the Saints against Bristol City could open the door for the Yorkshire outfit to move into a coveted automatic promotion place with a win away to Swansea City.

David Prutton: Hard to back against Leeds United

David Prutton has praised Swansea for earning an unexpected win over Hull City last weekend, wondering whether they can repeat the performance again this evening.

However, he believes that Leeds will have too much for the Welsh outfit and continue on their winning run with a 2-1 victory.

“Swansea plucked that win at Hull City pretty much out of nowhere on Saturday!” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“They were in no kind of form at all, but that just shows what can happen in this league on any given day.

“Can they replicate that performance against Leeds?

Related How Cardiff City, Swansea City and Bristol City's average attendance this season compares Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City will want to boast the highest attendance compared to their rivals in the EFL this season.

“It is a big ask as Daniel Farke’s side are steamrolling everyone right about now.

“It could be close down in South Wales, but I can’t back against United at this moment.”

The victory over the Tigers last weekend ended a run of three straight defeats in a row for Luke Williams’ side.

It has been a difficult year for the Swans, who moved seven points clear of the relegation zone with that much-needed victory.

This was the new manager’s first league win in charge since taking the reins of the first team squad at the start of January.

He will be hoping to make it back-to-back victories this evening, but the test of Leeds will prove quite challenging.

Leeds United league position

The Whites are primed for a tense automatic promotion battle in the final months of the campaign, with the team currently sitting third in the table.

Leeds and Southampton have left Ipswich Town behind in the fight for a top two spot, with the pair in equally impressive form.

Any kind of slip up now could have dire consequences in their bid to gain their place back in the Premier League.

The meeting in Swansea kicks-off at 7.45pm this evening.

Leeds in great form

Leeds have looked quite impressive since the turn of the year, winning games comfortably in recent weeks.

The win over Preston North End is the only fixture that gave them any real trouble so far this year and, indeed, it's the only time their goal has been breached, so Swansea will need to be at their absolute best to get something from this one.

The victory over Hull will give the Swans team some confidence that they can compete, as their form prior to last weekend was looking worrying.

Farke’s side are definitely the favourites going into tonight’s clash, so they will be hoping to keep their momentum going in this tight top two race.