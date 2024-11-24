David Prutton had backed his former club, Leeds United, to take all three points from the Swansea.com Stadium on Sunday afternoon, as the Whites make the trip to South Wales.

Talking on the podcast, Essential EFL Sky Sports Championship Predictions: Gameweek 16, the player-turned-pundit explained why he believes the Whites will have too much for Swansea City, as Daniel Farke's side look to put pressure on Sunderland and Sheffield United in the top two.

It has been a strong season so far for the Whites, who currently sit 3rd ahead of this weekend's fixtures when they will be hoping to make it five wins from seven in the Championship.

Their opponents, on the other hand, are looking to close the gap to those in the play-off places after late heartbreak against Burnley just before the international break saw them suffer their sixth defeat of the campaign.

Jay Rodriguez's late penalty was the only difference between the two sides at Turf Moor after Swansea had posted two consecutive wins for just the second time in 2024/25.

Prutton makes Leeds, Swansea prediction

In recent weeks, Leeds have started to get over the inconsistencies that they faced in the first few games of the season, and hopes have been reignited that they can keep up with the two early pace-setters.

Farke, while he may not be the most popular figure at Elland Road, has reacted well to the disappointment of the play-off final loss in May, and despite losing key players in the summer, the Whites look like a strong outfit once again.

Swansea seem once again to be in for a mid-table finish, although they are not too far away from the play-off positions right now, with the Championship table still heavily bunched together.

Ahead of this weekend's fixtures, Prutton has predicted his former side to overturn Williams' team in a narrow victory.

He said on the Essential EFL podcast: "Leeds, like you say, are back to winning ways against QPR after that kind of aberration at Millwall. Swansea and Luke, again, we spoke about Swansea City doing relatively well. Swansea finding themselves in 11th.

"I think it will be a tough, tough task for Leeds down there. There's always a bit of bite to this game as well."

Prutton continued: "I mean, obviously, Leeds tend to find enemies wherever they go, but the significance of these two playing each other in the second tier, I think, is one to keep an eye out for. So the atmosphere should be electric.”

"Swansea 1-2 Leeds."

Leeds' recent record against Swansea is strong

The two teams currently have a 10-point gap between them, and a victory for Leeds will push them even further clear of those fighting for a play-off position - cementing their place as a true contender for automatic promotion.

Swansea will be hoping that recent history does not favour their opponents on Sunday, with the Whites steamrolling to two victories in the Championship last season.

Farke's team ran out 4-0 winners at the Swansea.com Stadium in February after easing past them at Elland Road in a 3-1 win 12 months ago.

Swansea City v Leeds United Last Five Meetings (11vs11.com) Date Competition Result 13/02/2019 Championship Leeds 2-1 Swansea 31/08/2019 Championship Leeds 0-1 Swansea 12/07/2020 Championship Swansea 0-1 Leeds 29/11/2023 Championship Leeds 3-1 Swansea 13/02/2024 Championship Swansea 0-4 Leeds

However, with the way Williams sets up his side nowadays, it seems more likely that the game will be a close one. According to Prutton's co-host, Simeon Gholam, 14 of the Swans' last 15 matches have been either draws or won by just a single goal either way.

With that in mind, there is a high chance that this weekend's clash could go down to the wire, and one moment of genius could secure all three points for either team.