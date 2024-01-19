Highlights Leeds United have got themselves back on track with back-to-back wins.

Preston North End are the underdogs, but can play without pressure.

David Prutton has predicted a 2-0 win in this game.

Leeds United will be hoping to continue putting pressure on the top three with a win against Preston North End on Sunday.

The Whites did have a slight wobble during the latter stages of the year, experiencing back-to-back defeats against the Lilywhites and West Bromwich Albion.

But they are now back on track, securing a comfortable 3-0 win against Birmingham City on New Year's Day, before winning 3-0 again at Cardiff City.

That emphatic scoreline away from home is a warning to other teams in the division, with Daniel Farke's still likely to have hopes of securing a place in the top two despite being behind the likes of Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

The Whites' opponents Preston haven't been able to build on a very positive start to the season and currently find themselves in midtable, although that isn't a disastrous position considering the strength of other teams in the division.

Ryan Lowe has been under some pressure this season - but that will have eased slightly with their 2-0 win against Bristol City last season.

That was a much-needed result for Lowe because his team are the clear underdogs coming into Sunday's game at Elland Road.

David Prutton's Leeds United v Preston North End prediction

A win in West Yorkshire for the visitors would be a real statement of intent to the rest of the league, and although that outcome can't be ruled out, it seems unlikely at this point considering the strength of Leeds' squad and the hosts' superior league position.

The Whites have been extremely good at home this term too - and Prutton is predicting a 2-0 Leeds win.

He wrote in his Sky Sports column: "Things are looking a little rosier for Leeds now after back-to-back wins.

"It is great to see Patrick Bamford back in the goals after some of his difficulties in the last couple of years. We know how good he can be, and he’ll be a real asset as we approach the business end of the season.

"Preston took a great win against Bristol City last time out - albeit the Robins may have had one eye on their replay with West Ham - and need to build on that if they are to push on back towards the top six.

"Elland Road isn’t an ideal trip to try and build momentum, though. Home win."

Leeds United will be favourites to secure a win

You have to give Preston a chance because they have nothing to lose.

Lots of people will be expecting them to lose this game, so they can play without too much pressure on their shoulders and that should benefit them.

However, Leeds' individual quality could make a real difference in this game.

As Prutton said, Bamford is doing well now and he could be a real asset in this game.

Others, including Crysencio Summerville, could also make a difference.