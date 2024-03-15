Highlights Ipswich Town must recover mentally for this weekend's game after a heartbreaking late defeat against Cardiff City.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, need to secure a win to give themselves a real chance of getting out of the relegation zone.

David Prutton has predicted a home win at Portman Road.

David Prutton has predicted an Ipswich Town home win this weekend against Sheffield Wednesday, making his prediction for his Sky Sports column.

The Tractor Boys are still in the automatic promotion mix at this stage, although their late 2-1 defeat against Cardiff City will have come as a real blow for them.

With the Bluebirds scoring twice in stoppage time, this will have left Kieran McKenna's side in shock, and it remains to be seen whether they can remain calm and get themselves back on track.

Just one point separates them and Leeds United, who are in second, and that will give them plenty of motivation to take all three points tomorrow.

They come up against Danny Rohl's men, who have done very well since the former Bayern Munich coach arrived at Hillsborough.

Recent results have given them a chance to remain afloat in the Championship, but they remain in the relegation zone at this point and are still in danger of heading back to League One.

Championship Table (21st-24th) (As of March 15th) P GD Pts 21 Birmingham City 37 -16 39 22 Huddersfield Town 37 -19 38 23 Sheffield Wednesday 37 -25 38 24 Rotherham United 37 -47 19

Tomorrow afternoon's assignment at Portman Road won't be an easy one for them - and a remarkable performance from the Owls will be required if they are to take three points away from Suffolk.

David Prutton predicts: Ipswich Town v Sheffield Wednesday

On paper, it seems as though the Tractor Boys are the favourites, but their loss against Cardiff last weekend needs to be considered.

Conceding twice so late on, that would have been a real confidence-sapper, but they have shown real character before by scoring their own late goals, and Prutton is backing the hosts to secure three points tomorrow.

Making a 2-1 prediction for Sky Sports, he wrote: "How much will that dramatic late defeat at Cardiff impact Ipswich? Their winning run came to an end, but they still have the chance to climb back into second here, at least for 24 hours.

"They need to shake it off quickly because there is little room for error now.

"Sheffield Wednesday were beaten by Leeds last time out to end their own streak of victories, but they shouldn’t let that result against such a good side halt their momentum too much.

"They will still turn up to Portman Road optimistic of getting a result, but I think the Tractor Boys will bounce back here."

Ipswich Town need to be mentally strong for the Sheffield Wednesday game

Ipswich are going to find it tough to bounce back.

They had all but won the three points on Saturday in stoppage time, but went from having three points to none.

That was a crushing blow for the Tractor Boys in the promotion race and this increases their need to win tomorrow.

That will only help to ramp up the pressure on McKenna's side, so it will be interesting to see how they react.

If they can win tomorrow, it would be a major boost for them, because they will want to climb back into the top two as quickly as possible.