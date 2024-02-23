Highlights Birmingham City may want revenge against Ipswich Town after the reverse fixture.

Ipswich may have the chance to climb into the top two tomorrow.

David Prutton has predicted a win for the Tractor Boys.

Birmingham City will be looking for revenge, as they make the trip to Ipswich Town tomorrow afternoon.

Blues had been 2-0 up in the reverse fixture earlier this season and looked set to secure their first win under Wayne Rooney, something that would have boosted their chances of succeeding under the former England international.

But the Tractor Boys managed to nab a draw, with Marcus Harness scoring a brace at St Andrew's to deny Birmingham a much-needed win.

Birmingham never really managed to get themselves back on track under Rooney after that, although this draw could be seen as a blessing in disguise for Blues considering how poor they were during the Manchester United legend's time at the club.

If they are seeking revenge though, it will be hard to get it.

Not only are they away from home tomorrow, but they are also facing a team that have been exceptional for much of the campaign.

A late winner in a 4-3 win against Rotherham United in midweek has allowed the Tractor Boys to climb back up to third place following a very difficult period - and Kieran McKenna's side will be hoping to build on this tomorrow.

Spending much of the season in second place, they will be determined to get back there, and may see this weekend as a good opportunity to do so with Leeds United facing Leicester City tonight.

However, McKenna's side can't afford to underestimate tomorrow's opponents.

Prutton predicts: Ipswich Town v Birmingham City

Tomorrow is a golden opportunity for Ipswich, despite the fact they can't underestimate Birmingham, and nothing less than three points will be acceptable in their quest to finish in the top two.

Predicting a 2-1 win for the Tractor Boys at Portman Road, Prutton wrote for his Sky Sports column: "Ipswich are well and truly back. Three wins on the bounce have quietened down a lot of the doubters who thought they were going to slip away in the promotion race. Although they did make hard work of it against Rotherham in midweek!

"Birmingham have climbed away from relegation danger, but will be without Tony Mowbray for the foreseeable. Whether that will damage their hopes significantly remains to be seen.

"Either way, I think the momentum with Ipswich right now means they'll have enough to win."

Ipswich Town need to focus on themselves

Ipswich could be disadvantaged if they are too focused on the likes of Leeds and the Saints in their quest to secure a top-two place.

If the latter two teams win in the next couple of days, the Tractor Boys may be disheartened, especially if they don't win three points themselves.

Leeds play tonight, so McKenna's men will know tomorrow whether they can climb into the top two.

If the Whites draw or lose at Elland Road tonight, Ipswich shouldn't let that control how they perform.

Some would argue that it would give them motivation, but they shouldn't need any extra motivation heading into this clash.

They just need to focus on themselves.