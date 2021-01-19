David Prutton predicts Huddersfield’s clash against Millwall

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted Huddersfield Town to heap more misery on Millwall when they meet at the John Smith’s Stadium on Wednesday.

Gary Rowett’s men were comfortably beaten at Nottingham Forest on Saturday, which ramped up the pressure on the Lions, who’ve managed just one Championship win from 15 games.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield have collected five victories during that period, although the Terriers have lost their previous two league outings, but Carlos Corberan’s team are closer to the play-offs than the relegation-zone and will certainly be looking up and now down.

But down is exactly where the Lions are heading, although 16 of their 26 points earned this season have come on their travels, which should give them hope of picking up a positive results in Yorkshire.

Millwall are surprisingly favourites for the game, but Prutton thinks that Corberan’s side will take the points.

The Verdict

Huddersfield remain one of the most unpredictable sides in the Championship, so it’s impossible to know what you’re going to get.

However, seven of their nine victories have come on home soil, including their previous five, so their terrific home form should give them confidence of another three points.

The Terriers comfortably beat Millwall during their meeting at The Den back on Halloween, and although Rowett’s men occasionally spring a surprise result, it’s difficult to see where their next win is coming from, which is why I’m going for another Huddersfield victory here.