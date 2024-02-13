Highlights Sunderland aim for their third win in four games against Huddersfield. A win would boost their chances of making the play-offs.

Huddersfield have shown scoring potential, with three goals against Southampton. Sunderland must be wary of their attack.

Huddersfield should be confident despite a loss to Southampton, Sunderland must be defensively strong to get a result.

Sunderland will be looking to make it three wins from their last four games this midweek when they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to face Huddersfield.

A 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle last weekend moved the team back to within a place of the play-off positions.

Goals from Pierre Ekwah, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham sealed an important three points against an in-form Pilgrims side.

Jon Worthington’s time as Huddersfield Town caretaker manager could come to an end on Wednesday evening when the Black Cats visit.

The interim coach has overseen one win and one loss since replacing Darren Moore on a short-term basis.

Sunderland must be wary of Huddersfield's scoring potential

David Prutton expects there to be goals on Wednesday night when these two teams meet.

He has predicted a 2-2 draw, highlighting Huddersfield’s three goals against Southampton (in a 5-3 defeat) as a warning to Sunderland that the Terriers will be a danger in front of goal.

“Huddersfield can take a lot from that performance against Southampton, even if they didn’t get anything from the game,” wrote Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“No one gave them a prayer on the south coast, so to score three goals and give a side that good a real scare should bode well.

“Sunderland have had a decent couple of wins at home of late which has helped ease some of the pressure on Michael Beale.

“But they may have run into Huddersfield at the wrong time.

“There should be goals here, but I fancy a draw.”

Worthington’s side lost in dramatic fashion to Southampton last weekend, suffering a 5-3 defeat to the second-place team.

The result allowed QPR to close the gap in the relegation battle, with the London club looking to jump out of the bottom three at Huddersfield’s expense.

The Yorkshire outfit sit 21st in the standings going into this latest round of midweek Championship action.

Sunderland league position

Meanwhile, Sunderland are seventh in the standings and only sitting outside the play-off places due to an inferior goal difference.

Two wins in their last three games has helped ease the pressure on Beale after a slow start to life as head coach of the Black Cats.

Victory could move the team up to fifth in the table if results elsewhere go in their favour, while a defeat for the hosts could see them fall into the relegation zone.

The two sides meet in Huddersfield in a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday.

Huddersfield should be confident v Sunderland

Huddersfield will be feeling confident they can get a result despite the loss to Southampton.

Worthington’s side gave the Saints the toughest game they’ve had in quite some time, with their three goals highlighting the danger they possess in the final third.

The Terriers have scored seven goals in their last two games, so Sunderland will need to be their defensive best to get a result on Wednesday night.

A win could be a big result for the Black Cats as there is a chance it could move them back into a top six spot in the table if other results go their way.