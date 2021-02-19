David Prutton predicts how Nottingham Forest’s game with Blackburn will pan out

Sky Sports‘ David Prutton has predicted Nottingham Forest claim another priceless three points in their fight for survival when they host Blackburn Rovers tomorrow.

Chris Hughton’s team currently sit five points clear of the relegation-zone, but they’re goalless in their previous two Championship matches having followed their stalemate with Bournemouth by suffering a narrow defeat at Swansea City.

But those results have been relatively out of character to the Forest we’ve seen since Christmas, and Prutton reckons that the City Ground outfit will bounce back from those two disappointing results with a 2-1 victory on Saturday afternoon.

With Sheffield Wednesday hosting Birmingham and Rotherham at leaders Norwich City, three points here could see the Reds pull significantly away from the bottom-three and push towards an unlikely top-half finish.

Remarkably, a Forest victory will them move three points behind Blackburn, whose top-six hopes are appear all-but over following three straight league defeats.

After losing at Barnsley in midweek, the gap two sixth-placed Bournemouth is currently 10 points – with Tony Mowbray’s team now in serious danger of their campaign ending in disappointment.

The Verdict

This prediction from Prutton comes as little surprise – with nothing suggesting that Blackburn will come away from their trip to the City Ground with anything to show for their efforts.

And taking Forest’s impressive home form into consideration, the hosts have every chance of putting another crucial three points on the board.

But any team with the likes of Harvey Elliott and Adam Armstrong in their ranks are always a dangerous opponent, so Hughton’s team won’t be expecting anything less than a tough afternoon.