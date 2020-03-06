David Prutton predicts how Leeds United will fare in Yorkshire derby with Huddersfield Town

Leeds United face another crucial encounter this weekend as they welcome Huddersfield Town to Elland Road.

The Whites are on a five-match unbeaten run at present which has seen them strengthen their hold over an automatic promotion spot with just 10 games to go.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are five points clear of third-place Fulham, and will be hoping to at least maintain that advantage this weekend.

While Leeds are favourites, Huddersfield Town will be hoping that they have what it takes to pull off an upset.

Back-to-back victories for the Terriers have moved them up to 17th in the table – however they remain just four points clear of the drop zone.

Can you remember Leeds’ first 12 results this season?

1 of 12 First of all, what score did Leeds' opening day clash with Bristol City finish? 0-3 1-3 2-3 1-4

Danny Cowley’s side will make it a tricky test, but according to David Prutton, he can’t see anything other than a Leeds United victory.

Writing for Sky Sports, Prutton said: It was an emphatic win for Leeds at Hull last week.

“They badly needed to find a way to score more than once in a game, and they did just that.

“Huddersfield have recorded back-to-back wins to climb away from the drop zone, but a defeat would likely see them fall right back into it, considering some of the other fixtures this weekend.

“I can’t see them getting anything from Elland Road.”

David Prutton’s prediciton: Leeds United 2-0 Huddersfield Town

The verdict

It could be a tricky test for Leeds United.

Danny Cowley’s side have shown real improvements in recent weeks and will be confident of getting a surprise result against their West Yorkshire rivals.

Of course Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be favourites, and given their recent form you’d be foolish to bet against them getting another win.

If they do, they’ll be well on the way to securing promotion.