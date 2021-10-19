David Prutton predicts how Cardiff City’s clash against Fulham will go

Fulham will be hoping to mount further pressure on the Championship’s top two when Cardiff City visit Craven Cottage tomorrow evening.

The Cottagers were back to their frightening best during their 4-1 win over QPR at the weekend, and are perhaps the worst possible opposition for The Bluebirds to face right now.

Mick McCarthy’s side have lost their last six Championship games, losing their latest 3-0 against Swansea City.

It has been a difficult few weeks for Cardiff and McCarthy, and it is fair to say that his job is not very secure at present.

Quiz: Did these 25 Fulham transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 1. Did Fulham loan Anthony Knockaert to Derby in 2020/21? Yes No

The Bluebirds have also lost all six of their games against top-six opposition thus far, adding further difficulty to the task ahead.

Giving his score prediction in his Sky Sports column, David Prutton believes that Fulham will run out victorious, predicting a 3-0 home win.

The verdict

Fulham have shown some inconsistencies this season, but ultimately, they possess a squad full of talent, even beyond the 18 they name on matchdays.

Not only do they have one of, if not the best goalscorer that the Championship has seen in recent seasons, they also have creative sparks all over the pitch, who constantly provide him with the chances to bolster his already impressive goals tally.

Despite their recent form, Cardiff have a squad that can compete at the top end of the division.

A lack of confidence is integral to their poor displays at the moment, and whilst tomorrow night seems like a monumental task, a positive result could completely flip things in South Wales.

Stranger things have happened in football, but at the same time, everything is pointing towards a convincing Fulham win.