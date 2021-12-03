David Prutton predicts extended Middlesbrough revival as Swansea City clash looms

The Chris Wilder era has started with a win, a draw, and a loss for Middlesbrough, but all three performances have shown promise.

Boro will now be tasked with securing their first home win under their new manager when Swansea City visit the Riverside tomorrow afternoon.

Middlesborough are currently in 12th place and are just seven points from the play-off positions, with the overall ambition being securing a top-six spot in May.

The Swans find themselves one point but three places above Middlesbrough, with the South Wales club also possessing play-off hopes after a difficult start to the campaign.

Swansea have won two of their last three matches away from the Swansea.com Stadium and have every right to be confident of securing a third in four.

David Prutton has predicted that Middlesbrough will win this clash 2-1 in his Sky Sports column.

The verdict

Boro looked a completely different outfit under Wilder, outperforming their opponents in his three games in charge thus far.

However, Swansea pose a completely different test, with Russell Martin’s patient, possession-based style of football starting to reward his side.

Both teams have top-six ambitions, meaning they will both be viewing this clash as a winnable game.

Jamie Paterson will be hoping to continue in his rich vein of form, with Middlesbrough turning down the opportunity to sign him in the summer.

Duncan Watmore has been a revitalised figure under Wilder and he will be hoping that his pace and energy will cause the Swans backline a lot of problems.