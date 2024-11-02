Burnley travel to Millwall on Sunday afternoon looking to ensure that they end the weekend in second place in the Championship standings but David Prutton is expecting dropped points for Scott Parker's side at the Den.

The home side are four games unbeaten and face a Clarets team who have lost just once all season in the league. However, they have posted five draws during that period, including four in their last six outings to lose ground on Sunderland.

The Black Cats have established a five-point lead over their fellow promotion contenders, but Burnley potentially face an eight-point gap if the pacesetters win on Saturday. The good news is that they have been able to keep five clean sheets in six matches.

They face a Millwall side who create plenty of chances, though. The Lions have posted the fourth-highest xG figure in the division, and they are particularly strong at home. After a difficult start to the campaign, they bounced back with 11 points recorded from a possible 18, including back-to-back 1-0 victories.

Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City have each been edged out as Millwall climbed into the top half of the table, albeit still just five points above the relegation zone as the division tightens up.

League position Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goal difference Points 2 Burnley 12 6 5 1 +12 23 10 Millwall 12 4 4 4 +3 16

David Prutton predicts Millwall and Burnley to draw 1-1

The fact Zian Flemming can't play on Sunday against his parent club Millwall certainly isn't timely for Burnley, particularly as he's been plugging the gaping hole Lyle Foster has vacated up front for the Clarets. Millwall, meanwhile, see a lot of goals at the Den themselves, which makes the task even harder for Parker and co.

The Clarets last visited South East London on February 21, 2023, when they were held to a 1-1 draw after a late equaliser by Tom Bradshaw. David Prutton is expecting a similar story, given the context of the game and their form heading into it.

Simeon Gholam and Prutton spoke via Sky Sports' Championship Predictions podcast, with Gholam asking the EFL pundit and Sky Sports presenter: "Burnley have drawn their last two, they were frustrated at home by QPR last time out. Still, we don’t really feel like Burnley are out of second or third gear yet, really, do we?"

Prutton responded: "No, it’s a good point. Given the fact that they have, I don’t know, it’s three draws in the last four, isn’t it? I mean, which is not quite that we were expecting of them.

"But Scott probably turned around and said, 'look, we are still sat second. Someone must be doing something right'. That gap between themselves and Sunderland is now five. So yes, I think this is a tricky one for Burnley.

"This given the corner that’s been turned by Neil Harris, his mob looking very solid in the last couple of games, beating those teams in and around them that we classically look at.

"So no, no, this is absolutely not a straightforward Sunday stroll for Burnley at all. 1-1"

Related Zian Flemming breaks silence on Millwall exit after Burnley switch The Dutchman left the Lions to pursue a new avenue this summer.

A tough away test for Burnley at Millwall

Given the number of teams clustered together in terms of their points tallies, there is very little room for error at the moment. Burnley will know that, but any away game against Millwall is not an easy one to navigate.

Burnley's lack of striking options does not help matters, even if they are likely to be as solid as ever from a defensive perspective on Sunday. It could be a game of few chances and fine margins, and Burnley have the individual quality to edge those types of games at this level.

Harris' side have designs on a play-off push themselves this season, and will know what sort of statement a win could send out to the rest of the league, especially as they host Leeds United on Wednesday night as well. They have the opportunity to shake up the promotion picture in their next two fixtures at the Den.