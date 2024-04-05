Highlights Leeds United face Coventry City in a crucial match, with both sides looking to win promotion.

Coventry must bounce back from their loss to Cardiff and have key players like O'Hare and Simms who can pose a threat.

But David Prutton believes Leeds will secure a victory against the Sky Blues.

David Prutton believes his former club Leeds United will come out on top against another one of his old sides, with the Whites facing Coventry City on Saturday.

Both teams have plenty to play for between now and the end of the season, with the Sky Blues still in the mix for the play-offs at this stage.

However, they need wins on the board to give themselves the best chance of beating Norwich City to a top-six place.

Having lost against Cardiff City in their last match, Coventry simply must get themselves back on track and a win against Leeds would be a real confidence-booster for Mark Robins' men.

They have the ability to secure a decent result at the Coventry Building Society Arena tomorrow afternoon, but they are probably the underdogs against Daniel Farke's side.

The Whites secured a late win against Hull City on Monday and that was much-needed for Leeds who needed to keep pace with the likes of Ipswich Town and Leicester City, both of whom remain in the automatic promotion mix at this point.

David Prutton predicts: Coventry City v Leeds United

In the reverse fixture, Leeds could only register a 1-1 draw, with Crysencio Summerville's goal being cancelled out by Bobby Thomas back in December.

Prutton believes the West Yorkshire side will get another win on the board at a crucial time in this game though.

Speaking on the Sky Sports Championship Predictions podcast, he said: "It will be a fascinating game, one that Mark (Robins) will reckon that he can get something from, even though we're looking at a Leeds side completely unbeaten in the league in 2024."

"At the CBS Arena, I'm going to go Cov 1, Leeds 2."

Leeds United need to be wary of Coventry City's threats

Coventry have some threatening players who can make a real difference, especially in the final third.

Callum O'Hare has been such a key player since his return from a long-term injury - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him cause the Whites some problems.

Ellis Simms and Haji Wright are also a very effective pair and with Simms likely to be full of confidence at the moment, Leeds' defence will need to be on top of their game if they want to come away with the three points from the Midlands.

Ben Sheaf is also a very effective player, along with Kasey Palmer who has thrived under Robins.

Coventry may have lost against Cardiff on Monday, but they lost because of two freak own goals and the Sky Blues will be fully motivated to get a good result, so they can redeem themselves and give themselves a real chance of securing a place in the promotion mix.

A win for them is much-needed, so Leeds need to be wary.