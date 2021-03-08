David Prutton predicts close midweek encounter between QPR and Wycombe

After back-to-back defeats against Birmingham City and Barnsley, Queens Park Rangers got back to winning ways on Saturday with a timely victory against Bristol City.

The Robins were looking to resurge under new boss Nigel Pearson, but the Hoops delivered some killer blows to seal the three points and it edged them closer to safety for another season.

First half goals from Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie sealed the victory for Mark Warburton’s side within the first 22 minutes, and they’ll go into a midweek clash with lowly Wycombe Wanderers at Loftus Road full of confidence.

The Chairboys meanwhile look destined for the drop, with their stay in the Championship set to be a brief one.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have fought valiantly in recent weeks, including picking up a priceless 1-0 win over Reading, but three 2-0 defeats in a row – albeit to tough opposition in Norwich, Watford and Stoke City – has left them 12 points from safety.

On paper though, this is a slightly easier task for the strugglers, who managed to pick up a point in the reverse fixture back in February with the scoreline ending 1-1.

EFL expert and Sky Sports presenter David Prutton has weighed-in with his prediction for tomorrow night’s encounter – it’s bad news for Wycombe fans as he thinks that Warburton’s side will come out as narrow 2-1 winners.

“Rangers seemed to stumble under the weight of expectation when they won four games in a row several weeks ago and lost some momentum just as it seemed they’d finally pulled away from the teams scrapping away below them.

“The performance at Bristol City was a positive one and they’ll be hoping for more consistency now.

Meanwhile, Wycombe’s task is looking more arduous each week.

“They are still battling as hard as ever, which was evident for the first hour against Stoke, but once the Potters had scored, they struggled to find a way back.

“Home win here, for me.”

The Verdict

You can see why Prutton has gone for that prediction – Wycombe have mostly struggled this season but they’ve occasionally turned it on, like in the second half away at Huddersfield just a few weeks ago where they turned the game on its head completely.

Those moments are rare though, and I think that the likes of Chair and Charlie Austin will be too much for the Chairboys to handle.

I think this ends up a convincing 3-0 victory for QPR, who don’t really have anything to play for now so the shackles will be well-and-truly off.