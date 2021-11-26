David Prutton predicts Birmingham City woe as Blackpool clash looms

Blackpool will be hoping to edge closer to the Championship play-offs when they visit Birmingham City tomorrow afternoon.

The Seasiders currently find themselves in 11th place and are just four points from Stoke City in sixth place.

Neil Critchley’s side have enjoyed an excellent start to life in the Championship but are currently without a win in their last four second-tier matches.

Despite embarking on a positive run of form at the end of October, Birmingham have now picked up a single point from their last three games, with defeats to Reading and Hull City occurring in the last few weeks.

Sitting in 17th place in the Championship table, Birmingham are eight points from the play-off positions but are also eight points from the relegation zone.

David Prutton has predicted in his Sky Sports column that Blackpool will edge tomorrow’s clash at St Andrew’s 1-0.

The verdict

Both teams will be viewing this game as a winnable one, with neither side wanting to extend their winless run at present.

Blackpool have been superb this season, adapting to the second-tier seamlessly, and have every right to go into this game confident of getting yet another positive result.

Birmingham have been a lot more inconsistent, but they have been excellent in some games this season.

It will be interesting to see how this game plays out, but if the scores are level going into the closing stages, it will be no surprise to see The Seasiders go on to record a win.