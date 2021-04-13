David Prutton predicts a struggle for Huddersfield Town against Bournemouth

Two teams at the opposite ends of the table meet up tonight as Huddersfield Town clash with AFC Bournemouth in Yorkshire.

The Cherries make the long trip up north riding the crest of a wave, having won four straight league games on the bounce, with Jonathan Woodgate finally making an impact as the head coach.

Bournemouth climbed back into the play-off places following their win over Coventry at the weekend, and they travel to another set of strugglers in the Terriers.

Huddersfield are on a four game winless streak since they won 1-0 against QPR last month, and one of those results was a 7-0 humiliation at the hands of Norwich City.

The club were dealt a massive blow this week when Oumar Niasse was ruled out for the rest of the season having only just signed weeks ago – he was injured in a training game and it means he may never play a single match for the club.

22 facts about Huddersfield Town’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 The club have always had blue and shite striped shirts? True False

It means that Carlos Corberan has to stick to what he’s got and with Rotherham’s multiple games in hand plus the topsy-turvy form of Sheffield Wednesday, the Terriers are not safe yet and they could really do with a win against the Cherries.

Sky Sports presenter David Prutton is on the side of the in-form team though, with Bournemouth set for a 3-1 win at the John Smith’s Stadium according to the former Leeds and Southampton midfielder.

“On paper a goalless draw at home to Rotherham doesn’t look like a great result for Huddersfield, but after the result at Norwich a few days before they would have just been happy to keep a clean sheet and get a point on the board,” said Prutton, per Sky Sports.

“Bournemouth have leapt into the top six with four wins in a row, and can consolidate that position on Tuesday evening, giving themselves some real breathing space over Reading. And I think they will do just that.”

The Verdict

It’s a prediction that makes a lot of sense and I can see the result going the same way.

Huddersfield leaking seven goals to Norwich spelt out a real problem to me and with Bournemouth having the likes of David Brooks and Arnaut Danjuma going forward, I can only sense more misery for Terriers fans tonight.

The Championship is one of the most unpredictable leagues in the world though, so would it really shock anyone if Huddersfield picked up a victory here?