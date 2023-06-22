David Prutton has highlighted what Leeds United need to do in order to compete for promotion next season.

The Whites suffered relegation to the second tier with a 19th place finish in the Premier League in the previous campaign.

It remains to be seen who will be in charge at Elland Road by the time the team’s first fixture of the new term kicks-off in the first weekend of August.

The Whites host Cardiff City on 6 August, with pre-season set to begin during the first week of July.

What has David Prutton said about Leeds United’s return to the Championship?

Prutton has highlighted the lack of manager at the helm as a big reason for why it is difficult to judge Leeds at the current moment.

The Sky Sports pundit has also criticised the mistakes that led to the club suffering relegation last season.

However, he believes that turning Elland Road back into a fortress could be the key to going straight back up over the next year.

“They’re now back into the position where people look at them as one of the massive scalps in the Championship,” said Prutton, via Sky Sports.

“Elland Road will be bouncing every single week when they’re playing at home.

“But teams will be revelling in going there and playing them.

“They’ve got to turn it back into what it was under Marcelo Bielsa, which was a cauldron of energy, passion and workrate, which is something they fell way, way short of as they tumbled out of the Premier League.”

Leeds face Birmingham City, West Brom, Ipswich Town and West Brom in the immediate aftermath of the Cardiff clash.

The front-runner to take over at Elland Road is reportedly Patrick Vieira, but it remains to be seen who will be in charge of the dugout when the Bluebirds visit for the opening fixture of the new campaign.

Patrick Vieira has emerged as a 'serious contender' for the Leeds United job, according to reports

Can Leeds United compete for promotion to the Premier League next season?

Leeds will be aiming for a top two spot next season, but competition is set to be fierce.

Vieira would be a solid appointment to help Leeds, with the Frenchman being able to bring Premier League and Ligue 1 managerial experience.

Home form could be crucial to Leeds’ promotion chances.

Their activity in the transfer window will also give a clearer indication of how competitive the club will be in the second division, with a lot of work still expected to be done in the next number of weeks.