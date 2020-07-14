David Prutton offers up prediction as Huddersfield Town clash with Sheffield Wednesday looms

Huddersfield Town have been backed by David Prutton to pick up a crucial three points when they meet Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship this evening.

Danny Cowley is still looking to pull the Terriers away from the relegation zone with three games of the season remaining, with his side hovering just two points outside the bottom-three in the Championship.

Tonight, they take on Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday, who have been particularly inconsistent under Garry Monk since the season restarted last month.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Huddersfield Town players wear?

1 of 14 Karlan Grant. 9 16

Over the weekend Wednesday were 3-0 winners against Queens Park Rangers, but Prutton feels another slip up is just around the corner for the Owls.

In a short segment of his ‘Prutton Predicts’ piece on Sky Sports, the former Wednesday midfielder has predicted that Huddersfield will win 1-0 at Hillsborough this evening.

Points are crucial for Cowley at this stage and on Friday there’s a an extremely tough clash with West Bromwich Albion looming.

Following that, Town will travel to London to take on Millwall, as they wrap up their first season back in the Championship.

The Verdict

This is Huddersfield’s easiest fixture of the remaining three and Cowley will know the importance of his side picking up three points this evening to take them to 50.

They do not want to be relying on a win against West Brom or Millwall to secure the Championship status.

Monk’s side are safe in mid-table and not going anywhere, so their foot might be off the gas heading into this game, increasing Town’s chance of picking up a result.

Thoughts? Let us know!