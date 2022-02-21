David Prutton offers score prediction for Preston North End v Nottingham Forest

For the first time in his two months so far as Preston North End manager, Ryan Lowe tasted defeat at Deepdale when Reading came to town on Saturday afternoon.

The Royals, who hadn’t won in their past 11 Championship matches before making the long trip to Lancashire, went 3-0 up in the match before Lowe’s side tried to mount a comeback with goals from Daniel Johnson and Cameron Archer.

The Lilywhites couldn’t find an equaliser though and that means they go into a clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night with a point to prove.

And Forest’s players will have fresh legs due to the fact that their Friday night clash with AFC Bournemouth was postponed due to the adverse weather conditions, meaning that they could hold an advantage over North End come kick-off.

Their former midfielder and academy graduate turned pundit David Prutton doesn’t believe that Steve cooper’s side will head back to the City Ground with all three points though, with a 1-1 prediction being issued.

“Sometimes this division throws up results when you least expect it, and I certainly didn’t expect Ryan Lowe’s Preston to be beaten at home by Reading at the weekend,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Nottingham Forest have had a bit of a break after their game at Bournemouth was called off, which may leave them a little fresher for this one.

“That being said, Lowe will be after a response from his side, so I’ll go for a draw here.”

The Verdict

Having lost just four times since Cooper replaced Chris Hughton in the dugout, Forest are one of the form teams of the whole league in the last few months.

In the reverse fixture, the Reds blew North End away at the City Ground with a 3-0 victory but that was when Frankie McAvoy was in charge of the Lilywhites.

They are a different team under Ryan Lowe but they are still showing defensive frailties like what happened against Reading on Saturday.

Forest have picked up some good results on the road though and it would be no surprise to see them take all three points home.