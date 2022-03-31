David Prutton offers score prediction for Nottingham Forest’s trip to Blackpool

With no distraction of the FA Cup to contend with anymore, it is all systems go for Nottingham Forest to attack the top six of the Championship for the remaining matches of the season.

Steve Cooper’s side put up a spirited display against Liverpool in their quarter-final clash at the City Ground before the international break, but Diogo Jota’s second half strike was ultimately the difference.

What is more important though is the need for Forest to be a Premier League club once again, and with 10 matches of their season to go, the Reds sit in ninth position with 58 points, just three points behind sixth placed Blackburn Rovers with three games in hand.

Quiz: Do any of these 12 famous people support Nottingham Forest?

1 of 12 Stuart Broad? Yes No

That means it is in Forest’s hands right now, but they make the trip on Saturday afternoon to the Lancashire coast to face a team who will not fear facing them in the form of Blackpool.

Neil Critchley has consolidated the Tangerines in the Championship this season following last year’s promotion from League One and going into the final month of the campaign they occupy 13th spot in the table.

When it comes to this weekend’s lunchtime clash though at Bloomfield Road, EFL pundit and ex-Forest midfielder David Prutton believes that his former side will come out on top 2-1.

“Is the play-off dream still alive for Blackpool? There is a big old gap between themselves and the top six, but if they keep on picking up points then you just never know,” Prutton said on his Sky Sports predictions podcast.

“Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup dream is over, but now they can focus fully on the league.

“They are in a good spot with so many games in hand, but they will be aware that does not mean points on the board.

“I do think they will edge this one.”

The Verdict

Considering Forest have defeated Arsenal and Leicester City comfortably as well as given Liverpool a real good game, they should have more than enough to get by most teams for the rest of the season.

There’s a slight case to be made that they could be burnt out by that cup run, however Cooper has seemed to manage the squad very well and the international break probably came at the perfect time to recharge batteries.

The pressure will be on Forest to pick up results though to get into the top six, whereas the pressure really is off Blackpool, who have perhaps exceeded expectations already.

The Seasiders are a tough match for anyone in the league – as champions elect Fulham have already found out – so they could easily get at least a point this weekend.