David Prutton offers predictions for Derby County’s weekend clash with Swansea

Things may not be so good off the pitch at Derby County, but you wouldn’t be able to tell if you were watching their performances on the pitch.

The Rams’ good start to the season, where they won 10 points in their first eight matches despite having a thread-bare squad, was wiped out after owner Mel Morris put the club into administration.

It sent County plummeting to the bottom of the Championship with -2 points, however a win over Reading this week has seen them move back onto a positive figure.

How long that lasts for is anyones guess as another deduction from the EFL looms, but they’re playing with a lot of resilience and you couldn’t back against them getting another three points on the board against Swansea.

23 questions about some of Derby County’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 Which of these clubs did Lee Camp not play for? Birmingham City Nottingham Forest Sunderland Aston Villa

After an important 1-0 success over Huddersfield at the weekend, the Welsh side slipped to a 3-1 defeat to Fulham on Wednesday with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s hat-trick putting them to the sword.

It hasn’t been a good start to the season on the whole for Swansea and new head coach Russell Martin, and EFL pundit David Prutton is expecting them to suffer once again on the road with Derby coming out on top at Pride Park.

“Derby are back into plus points! It is such a credit to Wayne Rooney and his players that they are remaining positive and still picking up results,” Prutton said on his Prutton’s Predictions podcast.

“Swansea were well beaten by Fulham in midweek. They remain a little bit inconsistent in the early stages of Russell Martin’s tenure as he tries to rebuild the side, and I think they could come unstuck again here. 1-0.”

The Verdict

Derby’s courage and determination when it comes to stepping onto the pitch cannot be underestimated – they may have a small squad due to factors beyond Wayne Rooney’s control but he’s managing to get the best out of them.

Even though Reading had a bit of a defensive crisis, they were still expected by many to have too much on the attacking front for Derby to cope with but a resilient 1-0 victory for the Rams was well deserved.

Swansea meanwhile haven’t transitioned to the Russell Martin era very strongly, but it sometimes isn’t easy changing managers so soon before the start of the season.

The players are still clearly getting used to his style but I’m not sure they’ll be able to break down County who look strong at the back, but I can see a draw occurring here.