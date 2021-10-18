David Prutton offers prediction for Sheffield United’s clash with Millwall

Sheffield United have been backed to make it two wins in a row with a victory over Millwall tomorrow night by Sky Sports presenter David Prutton.

The Blades used the first international break of the season to dust themselves down after a run of five matches without a league victory, and they came out all guns blazing against Peterborough last month when the two week break was over.

United did end the month poorly with a loss to Middlesbrough though and then they went on the road to Bournemouth at the start of October and again lost, meaning that they would need to regroup with another set of international fixtures to come.

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

But there must be something about the break that helps them as they pulled off a late show against Stoke City at the weekend to win 2-1 at Bramall Lane thanks to goals from Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick.

They welcome the Lions to Yorkshire tomorrow evening, who could not capitalise on back-to-back wins before the international break when they hosted Luton Town on Saturday.

The Hatters ran out 2-0 winners at The Den and former Leeds midfielder Prutton thinks it will be another loss for Gary Rowett’s side as they head up north to face Slavisa Jokanovic’s side, with a 2-1 outcome for United being predicted.

The Verdict

As West Brom found out last month it can be quite difficult to break down the Millwall defence away from home, so United may not get their own way here.

Whilst the club have got a lot of options at the top end of the pitch, Jokanovic is still having issues deciding which striker – or strikers – are the best fit and both Mousset and McGoldrick will have given him a headache at the weekend.

Millwall have good options of their own though but it’s just about if they take their chances – United have a good defence for a Championship side and the likes of Jed Wallace are going to have to produce a moment of class to breach it.

I can see a narrow Blades victory here though to continue their good post-international break form.