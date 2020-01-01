David Prutton offers prediction for Derby’s clash against Barnsley

Derby County host Barnsley on Thursday looking to build on their 2-1 win at home to Charlton Athletic last time out, a result which saw them climb up to 17th in the Championship table.

Phillip Cocu’s side headed into the game against Charlton under increasing pressure after failing to win any of their previous seven matches and sliding down the table towards the drop zone, but the Rams managed to secure a much-needed win to ease any potential fears of them being dragged into a relegation battle.

The manner of the win against Charlton will have been very pleasing for Cocu, with the Rams picking up all three points despite having been down to ten men for most of the game, following Krystian Bielik’s early dismissal, and it was one of their young players, Jason Knight, who made all the difference.

The win against Charlton means that the Rams will have the chance to secure back to back Championship wins for the first time this season, which could enable them to start to build some momentum heading into the second half of the campaign.

Barnsley, meanwhile, have enjoyed a return to form over the last few weeks, with the Tykes unbeaten in their last five Championship matches following a goalless draw at Swansea City last time out, and that run has seen them move level on points with 21st-placed Stoke City as they look to get themselves out of the relegation zone.

Making his latest predictions for Sky Sports, David Prutton suggested that Derby will carry on the momentum from their win against Charlton last time out and secure another 2-1 victory against Barnsley, saying: “Will we see Wayne Rooney on the pitch at Pride Park? He is an absolute legend in the English game and it will be fantastic to see him play in the Championship.

“Derby won their last game to end a really poor run, but could do still do with a kick-start this season and Rooney may well provide that.

“Barnsley are in a position now where they can draw games against the likes of West Brom and Swansea and actually be disappointed they haven’t won, which shows how far they have come under Gerhard Struber. I’ll back a narrow home win here, though.”

The Verdict

Derby’s meeting with Barnsley could be a really pivotal moment in their season, with a win seeing them pick up back to back victories, allowing them to turn a corner and potentially find more consistency as the season progresses, while a could mean they fall back down towards the relegation zone.

Cocu’s side will need to show the same energy and fighting spirit as they showed during their win against Charlton last time out, where they managed to secure a much-needed win in challenging circumstances to lift some of the pressure after their seven-match winless run.

The Rams will now need to prove that win can be the springboard to ensure they improve in their performances and results over the second half of the campaign, if they are to avoid getting caught in a relegation battle during the rest of the season.