David Prutton offers prediction for Cardiff City vs Brentford

Cardiff City’s tricky run of fixtures continues on Boxing Day when they host Brentford – and Sky Sports’ EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Neil Harris’ side to lose once again.

The Bluebirds had enjoyed a dream start to December following impressive victories over Huddersfield Town, Watford and Stoke City.

However, Harris’ team have suffered two damaging defeats in two of their previous three Championship fixtures, and were comfortably beaten at leaders Norwich City last weekend.

Cardiff have been in excellent form on home soil, though, winning three of their last four – their South Wales derby loss being the exception – and will looking to make a strong start to a festive period in a bid to put themselves in good stead heading into the New Year.

But they face a Brentford side that’re currently enjoying the longest unbeaten run in England’s top four divisions (12).

Factor in their Carabao Cup victories over Fulham and Newcastle, it’s actually 14 without losing for Thomas Frank’s men, who arrive in the Welsh capital just three points adrift of the automatic promotion.

Brentford haven’t been inside the top-two since September 2018, although three points on Saturday could go some way to ending that run.

And that’s exactly what Prutton thinks will happen here. He told Sky Sports: “Cardiff came up against a Norwich side that were a little too good for them, so we can’t really read too much into that result from last weekend. They are a good side with plenty of quality.

“Brentford are unbeaten in 13 games now, and are actually in a better position after 20 games than they were last season. Bryan Mbeumo looks to be back in top form, too, which should help ease some of the burden on Ivan Toney. They will be riding high after that win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup as well. Away win here.”

The Verdict

Following their win over Newcastle and their subsequent semi-final draw against Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham, Brentford will be flowing with confidence, and I think they’ll have more than enough to heap more misery on Cardiff.

It’ll be tight, but I believe the Bees will win by the odd goal.