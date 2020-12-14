David Prutton offers prediction for Bristol City v Millwall

Millwall travel to Bristol City on Tuesday evening, and Sky Sport pundit David Prutton has predicted an 11 league match without victory for Gary Rowett’s men.

The Lions endured a third defeat in four matches at Middlesbrough, and the Millwall manager will be hoping for a major reaction from his side, who conceded three times in seven first-half minutes.

Millwall have slipped 10 points adrift of the top-six, and despite having an impressive record at Ashton Gate – failing to lose on any of their previous four visits (W1 D3) – that’ll count for little here.

Meanwhile, the Robins are almost impossible to predict at present, and are currently on a five-match streak of losing and then winning. And whilst that doesn’t make great reading for City supporters, they’ll be hoping that’ll continue following their defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.

Despite their inconsistencies, Dean Holden’s side are just one point adrift of the top-six, and will surely fancy their chances against a Millwall outfit that’ve scored just four times in their previous 10 matches, and only 14 times all season – the worst record outside of the bottom-four.

However, Prutton disagree, and reckons it’ll end 1-1 at Ashton Gate.

The Verdict

On paper this would appear an absolute home banker.

Everything that could go against Rowett at present seems to be. Putting a positive spin on things – besides Saturday’s horror-show at the Riverside Stadium, the Lions have generally remained solid on the road, with more than 50 percent of their points coming away from The Den.

But something doesn’t appear right with Millwall right now, and I think City will take the points without too much bother.