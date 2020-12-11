David Prutton offers prediction for Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town

EFL pundit David Prutton has predicted Bournemouth to return to winning ways when they host Huddersfield Town at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries head into the weekend sitting 2nd in the Championship standings, but they cannot afford to drop points – with the four teams directly below them in the table just one point adrift.

Bournemouth were held at promotion-rivals Swansea City in midweek, but victory here would cap off an impressive eight days for Jason Tindall’s men, following their thumping win at Barnsley in front of the Sky Sports cameras last Friday.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will arrive on the South Coast in excellent form themselves after beating Queens Park Rangers and Sheffield Wednesday earlier this week.

However, all of the Terriers’ previous three Championship victories have come at home – picking up just one point on the road since winning at Millwall on Halloween.

Bournemouth have already won five times at home this season, and with that in mind, Prutton has predicted that form to continue with a narrow 2-1 success. He told Sky Sports:

“Bournemouth have dazzled at times this season, but in other games haven’t quite got the results you would have imagined they are capable of. They have only one win in four, but a draw at Swansea is a decent result for any side – which is what they got on Tuesday.

“Huddersfield are in decent shape. Three wins in four and scoring plenty of goals. This is an awfully long trip for them down to the south coast and they will give it a good go, but I just think Bournemouth will have too much for them.”

The Verdict

Huddersfield have tightened up against at the back in recent matches, keeping three clean sheets in their last five, but they’re just not the same animal on the road, and I don’t think they’ll have enough to cope with Bournemouth’s attacking talent.

It won’t be easy for the hosts, but I believe that they’ll stay in 2nd, following a 2-0 scoreline.