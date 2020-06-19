David Prutton offers prediction ahead of West Brom’s weekend clash with Birmingham City

The Championship campaign gets back underway this weekend and there is a big clash between two local rivals in the West Midlands.

West Bromwich Albion face Birmingham City at the Hawthorns, with the Baggies looking to resume their season strongly and keep up the pace in the battle for automatic promotion.

Albion have a real chance of winning promotion and making a timely return to the Premier League this term; Slaven Bilic’s side sit second in the Championship table, six points clear of third.

Before the lengthy break from EFL action, the Baggies were winless in their last two outings, and Bilic will be urging his side to get back to winning ways in what promises to be a tough game against Birmingham.

It has been a largely positive second-half of the season for Blues, who went 10 games unbeaten in the Championship before falling to a 3-1 defeat to Reading in early March.

Pep Clotet will be hoping to end his tenure on a high, after it was recently announced that the 43-year-old will be leaving St. Andrew’s to “explore other coaching opportunities” at the end of the campaign.

It promises to be a tight, cagey affair between two local rivals this weekend, but who will come out on top? Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has had his say, and has predicted a 3-1 home win for the Baggies.

He said: “West Brom had just suffered a mini-wobble before the suspension, and Slaven Bilic will no doubt have them raring to go for this one. They have a six-point gap on Fulham and a win will do wonders for their promotion bid.

“Birmingham are in strange position. Pep Clotet will be leaving at the end of the campaign, and only a dramatic turn of form – either way – would see them reach the play-offs or go down. West Brom should have too much for them here.”

The Verdict

This is no easy first game back for Albion and they will need to be at their best this weekend.

Birmingham were a solid team before the season was brought to a halt, and going 10 games unbeaten in the Championship is no mean feat given that anyone can beat anyone.

With Grady Diangana returning to action, though, I think that this will give West Brom an edge heading into the final nine games of the season, and I think they will come out on top.