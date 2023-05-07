Sky Sports pundit David Prutton believes that Sunderland will beat Preston and make the top six on the final day of the Championship.

What do Sunderland need to reach the play-offs?

Tony Mowbray’s side are two points and one place away from the play-offs, so they can only keep their chances alive by beating North End at Deepdale.

However, even that won’t be enough, as they will require either Millwall to fail to beat Blackburn at home, or for Middlesbrough to beat Coventry.

And, writing in his regular online column, Prutton believes that it will be a memorable day for the Black Cats, as he backed them to force their way into the play-offs by 5pm on Monday, courtesy of Millwall dropping points.

“Sunderland and West Brom will be lying in wait, hopeful of a Millwall slip-up, and a victory that could see them claw their way into the top six. That leaves Sunderland with the chance to nip in above Millwall. I just have an inkling they could. 1-2.”

Mowbray’s side needed a stoppage time equaliser from Patrick Roberts against Watford last time out to keep them in a decent position going into the final day.

Meanwhile, Preston have nothing to play for after four games without a win, including three defeats, ended their own play-off hopes, with boss Ryan Lowe admitting his frustration in recent weeks that the side failed to grasp the opportunity that came their way.

Despite that, they have been good at home, and they go into the fixture having gone unbeaten in their last seven on their own patch.

Pressure is on Sunderland

With the game meaning much more to Sunderland, most will agree with Prutton that they will pick up the three points, and there’s no doubt they will start as favourites. But, as mentioned, Preston’s home form is impressive, and it deserves respect.

Mowbray’s side were in a similar situation last week against Watford, a side that had nothing to play for, and they needed a stunning Roberts equaliser to salvage a point. So, they can’t afford to be complacent going into the game.

Ultimately, for Sunderland, it’s just about getting the win, and then hoping that Millwall fail to win or Coventry lose. It could be a nervy day for the fans, who will no doubt be checking scores from elsewhere throughout the afternoon.