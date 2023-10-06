Highlights Coventry City have had a slow start to the season but recently secured two league wins.

Norwich City will be missing key players Sargent and Barnes, but may fancy their chances of taking something from this game.

David Prutton has predicted that this will be a tight game.

Coventry City will be looking to secure a positive result against Norwich City this weekend before the start of the next international break.

It hasn't been plain sailing for the Sky Blues since their play-off final defeat against Luton Town at the end of last season, with plenty of movement in and out of the club potentially contributing to their slow start to the campaign.

Their failure to turn draws into wins initially proved to be a real frustration - but they have come out on top in their last two league games.

Beating Queens Park Rangers 3-1 at Loftus Road last weekend, they then secured a 1-0 home win against Blackburn Rovers in midweek and the importance of that result can't be underestimated, because those three points against a tough team could prove to be all the difference at the end of the campaign.

With Mark Robins' side currently sitting in midtable, there's still plenty of work for them to do in their quest to assert themselves as promotion contenders once more, but they will go into the international break feeling reasonably satisfied if they can secure three points against a strong Norwich side.

They certainly have the attacking options to get three points - but it remains to be seen if they can keep things tight at the back - although the absence of Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes will surely help the hosts' cause at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What form are Norwich City in heading into the Coventry City game?

To lose Sargent and Barnes is a massive blow because both were important to the Canaries' success early on in the season - and you feel their results will suffer even though they have Adam Idah who can step up to the plate.

They have lost four of their last five competitive fixtures, although one of these losses did come away at Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

Following their 6-2 defeat at Plymouth Argyle though, they will have been glad to have responded in the next league game by keeping a clean sheet in their 2-0 win at home to Birmingham City.

Considering Swansea City haven't been in the best form this season, Norwich will have been disappointed to have lost in midweek - and they have a difficult task this weekend as they make the trip to face Coventry.

David Prutton's Coventry v Norwich prediction

Prutton believes this game will be a close one and it's difficult to disagree with that when you look at the two teams on paper.

He has gone with a 1-1 draw for Sky Sports - a result that probably suits neither side as they both look to assert themselves as promotion challengers.

Which players could make the difference in the Coventry v Norwich game?

For the hosts, Matt Godden has been a real asset this season and you wouldn't put it past him to get himself on the scoresheet again.

And the likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright should also be confident considering they have scored their first Coventry goals.

It's a shame they no longer have Gustavo Hamer, but Jamie Allen can be an asset going forward along with wing-backs Jay Dasilva and Joel Latibeaudiere.

For Norwich, the likes of Idah, Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe all need to step up in the absence of Sargent and Barnes.

Hwang Ui-jo could prove to be an important player too.