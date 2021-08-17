David Prutton makes prediction as Birmingham host Bournemouth

No Championship team has won both games so far this season, but two teams who are on four points out of a possible six will meet at St. Andrew’s on Wednesday evening as Birmingham City take on AFC Bournemouth.

Considering he has been missing several key players, Scott Parker has had a good start to life as Cherries boss, with untested youngsters like Gavin Kilkenny, Jordan Zemura and Jaidon Anthony stepping up to the plate.

Bournemouth secured a 2-1 victory on the road against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, but it came at a cost as the scorer of the second goal David Brooks was given his marching orders and will miss this contest.

That is one less danger for Lee Bowyer to be worried about but his defenders will fear no-one after keeping clean sheets against both Sheffield United in a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane before a stalemate draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

Once again though Birmingham’s home stadium will not be packed to the rafters due to the temporary closure of two stands, meaning that a capacity of just over 10,000 will be inside St. Andrew’s tomorrow night.

And judging by EFL expert David Prutton’s prediction of a 2-0 victory for Bournemouth against the Blues, he believes that Birmingham not being able to get a bigger crowd in will have a negative impact.

“It will frustrate Lee Bowyer and the Birmingham fans that they can’t pack into St Andrew’s again in midweek, particularly as it means they can’t build on the positivity and momentum of their opening-day win at Sheffield United,” Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports predictions column.

“Bournemouth showed their grit and determination to dig out the victory at Nottingham Forest with 10 men on Saturday, which will have delighted Scott Parker. I fancy them to use that result to kick on and get another win.”

The Verdict

Despite Bournemouth gaining four points out of six, David Brooks will be a big miss for them, especially against a defence that is proving very tricky to break down.

And the Cherries’ lack of depth due to injuries means that it will probably be a youngster that replaces the Wales international – unless Junior Stanislas can prove his fitness and return to the starting line-up.

Lee Bowyer will surely be confident going into this match that his side can pick up a good result against Bournemouth considering their squad struggles, with the Blues having more depth than ever to their own playing squad right now.

It may be another tight game and I can see the Midlands side winning by one goal in-front of their home fans.