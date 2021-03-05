David Prutton makes prediction ahead of Watford’s clash with Nottingham Forest at Vicarage Road

Watford will be looking to keep up the pressure on their promotion-chasing rivals in the Championship when they return to action this weekend.

The Hornets beat relegation-threatened Wycombe Wanderers 1-0 in their last match, and now find themselves level on points with second-placed Brentford.

Watford are set to host Nottingham Forest on Saturday, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the promotion-chasing side, as Chris Hughton’s men battle for survival this term.

Nottingham Forest are sat 16th in the Championship table, and eight points clear of the relegation zone, but will be looking to get points on the board, after a frustrating 1-0 defeat to Luton Town in midweek.

Sky Sports’ EFL expert David Prutton issued his thoughts ahead of the game at Vicarage Road, and predicted that Xisco Munoz’s side will run out 2-1 winners in this one.

“Watford bounced back well from that defeat to Bournemouth in midweek, and are in a right old scrap with Brentford and Swansea now. With the squad they have, it would be hard to bet against them.

“Nottingham Forest won’t know how they lost at home to Luton in midweek! They will want to bounce back and Glenn Murray will feel he has a point to prove. But I think this is a home win.”

A win for Watford could see them move ahead of Brentford in the second-tier standings if the Bees are to drop points, whilst Forest will be eager to ease the pressure on themselves near the relegation zone with a positive result at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict:

I have to agree with Prutton here.

Forest haven’t been anywhere near good enough on the whole this season, even though they have shown improvement in the second-half of this year’s campaign.

The Reds will be looking to respond in this game though, after a disappointing defeat to Luton Town at the City Ground in their most recent match.

But I can see Watford having too much quality going forward on the day, and it’s the sort of game that the Hornets need to be winning if they’re to stand a serious chance of winning promotion automatically from the Championship this term.