David Prutton makes prediction ahead of Swansea City vs Millwall

Swansea City host Millwall this evening and David Prutton believes that the two sides will play out a draw.

Both will be hoping to be in the mix for the play-off places come May and they have had decent starts, with the Swans collecting four points from their opening three games, whilst the Lions have six.

Therefore, many will see this as a close game between two sides with very different styles, and Sky Sports pundit Prutton has gone for a 1-1 draw between the two in his regular prediction column.

Russell Martin will be looking for his side to pick up their first points of the campaign at home after they fell to a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Blackburn last time they were on their own patch.

Meanwhile, Millwall’s only game on the road in the league resulted in defeat, as they were comfortably beaten by Sheffield United.

There wasn’t much to separate the teams last season, with the game in Wales ending goalless and the Swans secured a narrow 1-0 win at The Den.

The verdict

This is surely going to be a very close game, so there won’t be many disagreeing with Prutton’s prediction that it could well be a draw.

The contrast of styles makes this an interesting match-up and whilst the hosts are sure to dominate possession, it will be interesting to see how they cope with the physicality and direct style of the Lions.

In truth, a draw would be a decent result for both as they will recognise that this is a tough game.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.