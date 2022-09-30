David Prutton shares prediction ahead of Sheffield United vs Birmingham City

David Prutton has backed Championship leaders Sheffield United to continue their fine form when they host Birmingham City on Saturday.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have been brilliant in the opening period of the campaign, collecting 23 points from ten games to sit five points clear of third place. And, they will fancy their chances against a Blues side that are 17th in the table, although they are unbeaten in three.

Nevertheless, writing in his Sky Sports column, Prutton has gone for a relatively comfortable home victory.

“Sheffield United look so impressive. No side has scored more, and only Preston have conceded fewer heading into the weekend. It is a recipe for promotion.

“Birmingham enjoyed a nice mini run of form before the break with seven points from three games, alleviating a bit of the pressure that was building. But the Blades will be too sharp for them. 2-0.”

Whilst this is a daunting task for Blues as they look to stop Sheffield United’s 100% record at home, they will take encouragement from the fact that they beat the Yorkshire side last season and they’re unbeaten in four at Bramall Lane.

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 27,450 29,250 32,050 34,560

The verdict

There won’t be too many arguing with Prutton here as it does seem like a home banker with the Blades flying at the moment.

However, Birmingham are an unpredictable side and they’ve shown regularly over the years that they can get a shock result, so they certainly can’t be dismissed.

So, it’s sure to be an interesting clash and both will be desperate for a good start to what is going to be a hectic October ahead.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.