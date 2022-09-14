David Prutton makes prediction ahead of Norwich City vs Bristol City

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has backed Norwich City to make it six league wins on the spin when they take on Bristol City at Carrow Road this evening.

After a slow start, Dean Smith’s side have really hit their stride recently, with a resounding 3-0 success over Coventry City last time out lifting the Canaries into the top two before this round of fixtures.

However, Nigel Pearson’s side will provide a stern test, as the Robins sit just two points behind the Yellows after winning four of their first eight.

Therefore, it won’t be easy for Norwich but, writing in his regular column, Prutton believes the hosts will have too much on the night.

“Norwich have marched right up the table off the back of five wins. All of a sudden a third promotion in as many attempts looks very much on the cards.

“Bristol City are on a great run of form. Whether they can maintain it remains to be seen, and this is their toughest challenge yet. Norwich just look too strong right now, though. Home win. 2-0.”

The verdict

There’s a lot of quality in the Norwich squad and Smith has them playing well now, so many will agree with Prutton’s prediction here that it will be a home victory.

But, it might be closer than he thinks, and the fact he hasn’t got the Robins to score, considering they have averaged two goals a game so far, is a bit of a surprise.

Overall, it should be an entertaining game and it will be a big win for whoever does take the points.

