David Prutton makes prediction ahead of Middlesbrough’s crunch clash at Millwall
David Prutton believes Middlesbrough’s away day problems will continue in the capital against Millwall this afternoon.
Chris Wilder’s side are firmly in the hunt for a top six finish this season, along with the Lions, but a run of five consecutive games without a win on their travels could stop their promotion dream.
Things don’t get any easier for the Teesside outfit today, as they take on a Millwall side that are unbeaten in six, including five wins. As a result, Gary Rowett’s men sit just two points behind Boro, so many are expecting a close contest at The Den.
And, writing in his regular Sky Sports column, Prutton went for a narrow home victory.
“Millwall’s winning run came to an end on Tuesday night, but they battled well for a draw at Blackburn and it keeps them within reach of the play-offs.
“Middlesbrough came undone badly at Sheffield United in midweek, and that is not a night Chris Wilder will want to remember. Having said that, their away form has been poor of late and I can see this being another day to forget for Boro. 2-1.”
The verdict
This is a really tough game to call as whilst some will feel Boro have more quality than Millwall, the Londoners are in form and they will be backed by a lively home crowd.
So, it should be a cracking encounter and in truth, any of the three possible results wouldn’t be a surprise, so you can’t really argue with Prutton.
Ultimately though, it’s a game that will have big ramifications for the play-off race and it will be interesting to see who steps up later on.
Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.